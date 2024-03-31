Kava (KAVA) Price Reaches $1.07 on Top Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Kava token can currently be bought for $1.07 or 0.00001499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $1.15 billion and $30.83 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00075631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00026586 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00010209 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00017185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,628 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,860,629 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

