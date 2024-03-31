Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 566,400 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the February 29th total of 405,200 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 123,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.
Kimball Electronics Price Performance
Shares of KE stock remained flat at $21.65 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 114,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.32. Kimball Electronics has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $31.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $421.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.60 million. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimball Electronics will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have commented on KE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Kimball Electronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Kimball Electronics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.
About Kimball Electronics
Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.
