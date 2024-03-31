Kowal Investment Group LLC Buys 302 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $454.87. 1,119,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,533. The stock has a market cap of $109.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $433.32 and its 200-day moving average is $438.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.