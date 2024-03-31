Kowal Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Kowal Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,272,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,146,000 after buying an additional 2,551,739 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,061,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,797 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,976,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,004,000 after purchasing an additional 780,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,936,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $97.94. 8,863,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,559,220. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $100.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.41.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

