LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 0.9% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 31,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.55. 1,377,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275,413. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.10. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.