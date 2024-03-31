LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,089 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.4% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.77. 6,862,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,068,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.21.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.