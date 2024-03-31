LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Short Interest Update

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the February 29th total of 106,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPTH traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.38. 22,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,418. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.47 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 million. Analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LightPath Technologies

About LightPath Technologies

(Get Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.