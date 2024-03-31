MAP Protocol (MAP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.49 Million

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One MAP Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0350 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $266.11 million and approximately $6.49 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000629 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
MAP Protocol Token Profile
MAP Protocol was first traded on November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 2,705,183,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 tokens. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/@mapprotocolofficial. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.mapprotocol.io. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
MAP Protocol Token Trading
