Maverick Protocol Price Tops $0.67 on Exchanges (MAV)

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 31st. Maverick Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.00 million and $13.74 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00000941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maverick Protocol Profile

Maverick Protocol’s launch date was June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz.

Buying and Selling Maverick Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.68254831 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $28,935,656.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

