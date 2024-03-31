Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 12,497 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 55,103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.40. 2,922,464 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.77. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

