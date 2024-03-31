Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 3,423 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 409.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after buying an additional 13,204 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,917,000 after buying an additional 54,820 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA OEF traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.41. 188,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,741. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.49. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $182.10 and a 12-month high of $248.69.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

