Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 9,422 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,307,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,242,000 after purchasing an additional 511,077 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 480,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,358,000 after purchasing an additional 89,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,157,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

QUAL stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.35. 1,573,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.14. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

