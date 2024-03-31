Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,383 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,615 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.42. 4,778,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,568,161. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $102.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.19.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

