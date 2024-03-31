Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 499,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,355,000 after purchasing an additional 36,319 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 638.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 87,044 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,837,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,559,000 after purchasing an additional 185,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 119,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after buying an additional 15,504 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.42. 1,714,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,243. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $96.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.28 and a 200-day moving average of $91.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

