Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Motco boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $480.70. 4,065,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,299,928. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $366.29 and a 1 year high of $483.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.75.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

