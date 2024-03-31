Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,211 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFLO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $50.69 during trading on Friday. 2,805,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,294,698. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

