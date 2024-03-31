Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.91 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 33,717.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,723,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,493,902,000 after purchasing an additional 142,301,077 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,637,000 after acquiring an additional 948,308 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,746,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 597.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 728,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,785,000 after acquiring an additional 624,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,813,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.39. 779,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,751. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.58. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.89 and a fifty-two week high of $53.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

