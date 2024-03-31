Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 44.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,160 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 13,074 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 0.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,155,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in American Tower by 16.1% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.90.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,170,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,382. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.95 and its 200 day moving average is $192.34. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $219.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 213.84%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

