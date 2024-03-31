Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $853,748,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,512,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,434,000 after buying an additional 1,288,572 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,163,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,504,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

HDV traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $110.21. 395,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,299. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.82. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $110.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

