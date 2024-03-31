Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,973 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SHV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,490,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,780. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $110.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.4819 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

