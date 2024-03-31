Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $466,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $239,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,332,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,463,000 after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares during the period.

SDY stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $131.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,234. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.18. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $131.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

