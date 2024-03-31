Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,851 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,132,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,065,000 after buying an additional 1,726,718 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,356,000 after buying an additional 2,711,916 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,186,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,868,000 after buying an additional 1,341,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,075,000 after buying an additional 1,930,476 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.17. 8,336,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,135,784. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average is $46.38. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $123.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

