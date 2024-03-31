Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,382 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,382 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $266,000.

BATS:EFG traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $103.79. The stock had a trading volume of 725,987 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.84 and its 200 day moving average is $94.03. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

