Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 578 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 803.2% in the fourth quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

VTI stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $259.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,669,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,921. The company has a market capitalization of $366.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.73. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $198.61 and a 1-year high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

