Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 589 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 298,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.0% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Bank of America by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.92. 42,262,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,336,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $299.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.44.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

