Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Short Interest Down 17.2% in March

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,300 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the February 29th total of 237,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mesa Laboratories Trading Up 2.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 5.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 3.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MLAB traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.73. The stock had a trading volume of 43,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,907. Mesa Laboratories has a one year low of $82.86 and a one year high of $187.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $591.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 645.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.78 and its 200-day moving average is $100.59.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.90 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 376.49%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

Featured Articles

