MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Acquired by Bensler LLC

Bensler LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,795 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MGM traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $47.21. 3,079,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,141,642. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.77 and a 200 day moving average of $41.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.18.

Insider Activity

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $13,942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,098,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,637,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.28.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

