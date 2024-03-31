Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,825,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481,232 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 1.8% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $67,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 14,699 shares during the period. Wealth Management Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 103,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $15,457,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 276,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,271 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.02. 3,280,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,760,398. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.92. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $39.13. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

