Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,377,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,257 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.8% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $65,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VEA traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $50.17. 8,336,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,135,784. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $123.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

