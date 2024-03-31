Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,646 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $53,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

VB stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.59. 828,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,638. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

