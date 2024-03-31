Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $11.90 Million Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 705,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332,193 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $11,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 35,120 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 86,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,768,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,636,000 after acquiring an additional 152,045 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $425,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE remained flat at $17.32 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,292,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,448. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.57. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $17.45.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.