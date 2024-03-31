Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $17.68 Million Stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 991,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599,481 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.72% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $17,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FPEI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 930.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 314.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPEI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.22. 305,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,371. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.50. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.31 and a 12 month high of $18.28.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

