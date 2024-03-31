Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $30.51 Million Position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,120,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889,596 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 5.68% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $30,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 405.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,953,000 after buying an additional 414,974 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 169.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 586,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after buying an additional 368,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,504,000 after purchasing an additional 98,053 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 174,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 80,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 106.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 73,570 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RLY stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,636. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.85. The company has a market cap of $551.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $28.36.

About SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

