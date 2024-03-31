Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $7.07 Million Stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 90.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,072 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $7,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PZA. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 38.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 70,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

PZA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.83. 468,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,285. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.32. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $24.28.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

