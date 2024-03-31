Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $89.90 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,222,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,860 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $89,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,993,000 after acquiring an additional 697,937 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,326,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,708,837. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.45 and a 200 day moving average of $71.50. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2163 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

