Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,897 shares during the period. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.24% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $48,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,523,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,747,000 after buying an additional 322,581 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,465,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,949,000 after buying an additional 49,764 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,020,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,472,000 after buying an additional 72,377 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 595,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,492,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,256,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PPA stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.57. 108,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,279. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $77.17 and a one year high of $101.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

