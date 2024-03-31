Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 72.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 705,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 295,222 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up about 1.2% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $45,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 27,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 25,415 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Wit LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,797,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.35. 11,319,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,848,922. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.20 and a fifty-two week high of $72.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.26.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

