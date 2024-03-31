Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,963 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.17% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $22,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 82,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 6,333 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 144.8% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 686.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 190,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after buying an additional 165,919 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 32,252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $51.36. 127,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,237. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

