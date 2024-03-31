Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 554,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,584 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.1% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $38,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 47,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,603,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 555,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,096,000 after buying an additional 37,336 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,362,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IEFA stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,090,972 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.31.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

