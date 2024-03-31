Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 102,289 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,289 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $7,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $566,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,000.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 53,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 48,220 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 305,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after buying an additional 26,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.44. The company had a trading volume of 245,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,164. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.00. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $48.32.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

