Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 18,619 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,619 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,658,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.43. The company had a trading volume of 267,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,495. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.31. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $81.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

