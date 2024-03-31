Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 81,022 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81,022 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.86. 17,180,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,438,773. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $80.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.31.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

