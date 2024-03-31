Monero (XMR) Trading Down 9.3% Over Last 7 Days

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.36 billion and approximately $42.11 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $127.94 or 0.00180489 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Monero has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70,885.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $684.17 or 0.00965181 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.17 or 0.00155423 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00008498 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00048458 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00054719 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.99 or 0.00143874 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000644 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,417,668 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

