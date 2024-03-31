Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Short Interest Update

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the February 29th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NBIO remained flat at $0.18 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,456. Nascent Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15.

Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a drug to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as epithelial cancers, including lung, breast, colon, brain, and pancreas cancer.

