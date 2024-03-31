NEAR Protocol Market Cap Tops $7.59 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $7.59 billion and approximately $259.85 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.20 or 0.00010143 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.84 or 0.00075847 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00026156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00017185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00006840 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000139 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,183,926,396 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,016,312 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,183,724,710 with 1,054,016,312 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 7.10718661 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 387 active market(s) with $254,623,782.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

