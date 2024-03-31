Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Neurocrine Biosciences comprises about 0.7% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,245,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NBIX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,413. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.28 and its 200 day moving average is $124.80. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.04 and a 12-month high of $148.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NBIX. Barclays lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $725,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,965.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David W. Boyer sold 456 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total value of $64,733.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $694,752.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $725,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,965.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,055 shares of company stock valued at $49,891,073 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Stories

