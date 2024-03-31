New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the February 29th total of 5,280,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of EDU traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,467. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12 month low of $35.70 and a 12 month high of $98.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.23.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $869.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,631,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 65,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares during the period. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,971,000. XY Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 376.4% in the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 102,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 81,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter worth $8,559,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on EDU shares. StockNews.com cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

