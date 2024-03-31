Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) Short Interest Up 60.0% in March

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NWPHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the February 29th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Newron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

OTCMKTS NWPHF remained flat at $8.52 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.12. Newron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $8.55.

Get Newron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Newron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A., a biopharmaceutical company, focus on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) and pain in Italy and the United States. It offers Xadago (safinamide), a chemical entity for the treatment of Parkinson's in the European Union, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, and South Korea.

Receive News & Ratings for Newron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.