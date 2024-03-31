Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) Short Interest Up 60.0% in March

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NWPHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the February 29th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Newron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
OTCMKTS NWPHF remained flat at $8.52 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.12. Newron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $8.55.
About Newron Pharmaceuticals
