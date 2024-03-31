Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Short Interest Up 61.5% in March

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the February 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.0 days.

Nexans Price Performance

Shares of NXPRF remained flat at $102.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. Nexans has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $104.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.15.

Get Nexans alerts:

Nexans Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France, Canada, Norway, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Building & Territories, Generation & Transmission, Industry & Solutions, and Other Activities segments. The company offers cables for the energy distribution networks, as well as equipment cables for buildings.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.