Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,986,300 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the February 29th total of 2,525,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19,863.0 days.
Nihon M&A Center Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NHMAF remained flat at $6.47 during mid-day trading on Friday. Nihon M&A Center has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27.
Nihon M&A Center Company Profile
